Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine V. Snyder

Notice Condolences Flowers

Elaine V. Snyder Notice
On May 25, 2019 Elaine V. Snyder (nee Bartos) beloved wife of the late Donald J. Snyder; devoted mother of Donna Connors and Ronald Snyder and his wife Alicia; cherished grandmother of Teresa Klier, Dina Rachuba and Caitlin Snyder. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday at 1:00 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now