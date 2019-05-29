|
On May 25, 2019 Elaine V. Snyder (nee Bartos) beloved wife of the late Donald J. Snyder; devoted mother of Donna Connors and Ronald Snyder and his wife Alicia; cherished grandmother of Teresa Klier, Dina Rachuba and Caitlin Snyder. Also survived by 8 great-grandchildren.A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday at 1:00 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 29, 2019