Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elbert Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elbert "Jack" Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elbert "Jack" Brown In Memoriam
The family of PFC Elbert "Jack" Brown are seeking information. Jack was in the 29th Infantry Division, 175th Regiment in Co. E. He tragically lost his life fighting in France on 08/31/1944. If anyone who served with Jack or who had family that served with him have information that they would like to provide the family they may contact us at [email protected] Jack's family understand that this was a traumatic and terrible time for those who fought and served. We understand if those who lived at this time would not like to revisit those memories and appreciate the sacrifices they made for their country.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elbert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -