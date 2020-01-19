|
The family of PFC Elbert "Jack" Brown are seeking information. Jack was in the 29th Infantry Division, 175th Regiment in Co. E. He tragically lost his life fighting in France on 08/31/1944. If anyone who served with Jack or who had family that served with him have information that they would like to provide the family they may contact us at [email protected] Jack's family understand that this was a traumatic and terrible time for those who fought and served. We understand if those who lived at this time would not like to revisit those memories and appreciate the sacrifices they made for their country.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020