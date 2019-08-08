|
Eldon "Hub" Lee Hubner, 82, Mankato, MN died Friday, August 2, 2019 at Cottagewood Senior Comminutes in Mankato. A memorial visitation will be held from 5- 7pm on Thursday August 8, 2019 at Woodland Hills Funeral Home in Mankato, MN. Interment will be held at 1pm on Saturday, August 10 at New Woodlawn Cemetery in Pipestone, MN with Pastor Cliff Adair officiating.
Hub was born February 10, 1937 in Pipestone, MN to Ernest and Alma (Wittrock) Hubner. He attended college in Alaska where he earned his Bachelor's Degree. Hub served in the United States Army. He had a career in sales, as an actor, and in fatherhood. After raising his family Hub moved to Baltimore. In his free time he enjoyed graphoanlysis, reading, politics, and community theatre. He was a member of the Toastmasters and the Graphoanalysis Society both in Baltimore.
He is survived by his sons, Jon of St. Clair, MN and Anthony of Detroit, MI; sister, Verla Baden of Brookings, SD; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ardell Faulhaber.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 8, 2019