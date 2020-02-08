Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Eleanor B. McHugh Notice
On February 5, 2020 Eleanor B. McHugh (nee Martel); beloved wife of the late Joseph C. McHugh; devoted mother of J. Michael McHugh and his wife Susan, Mary Teresa Jerscheid and her husband Jake, Stephen J. McHugh and his wife Stephanie, John P. McHugh, and Daniel T. McHugh and his wife Kelly; dear sister of Raymond Martel and his wife Millie, the late Robert Martel and his surviving wife Catherine, and the late Charles Martel; cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, 9705 Belair Road, Nottingham, on Sunday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm, also on Monday at Oakcrest Village Chapel from 10:30-11 am, where a Funeral Service will begin at 11 am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Gilchrist Hospice of Baltimore, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350,Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Online condolences made be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 8, 2020
