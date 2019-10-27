|
Eleanor Barraclough, nee Kolakowski, age 95, formerly of Towson, passed away peacefully October 15 in Kentfield, California. Eleanor was raised in South River, New Jersey with six brothers and three sisters. She worked as a secretary at Rutgers University where she met her future husband. El and Charlie, and their daughters, Janet and Patti, settled in Towson in 1962, where Eleanor lived for 46 years. She enjoyed golf, bowling, travel, and parties with her Campus Hills neighbors. She was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, a member of the Country Club of Maryland, a volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital, and beloved grandmother of Carrie and Bill McCarthy, and Robin and Megan Weisselberg. A memorial service in South River, New Jersey is planned for next spring.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019