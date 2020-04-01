|
On March 29, 2020, Eleanor C. Danko née Slivka, beloved wife of the late John Danko, Sr.; loving mother of John Danko, Jr. (Katherine), Joseph Danko, Sr. (Norrine), and Eleanor Danko-Waterman (Chris); grandmother of John Danko, III (Jessica), Joseph Danko, Jr., Jonathan Danko, Jacob Danko, Mary Claire Waterman, Sophie Waterman, and Beatrice Waterman; sister of the late John Slivka.
Services and interment are private. A memorial mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glyndon, MD will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Owings Mills, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2020