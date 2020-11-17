On November 15, 2020 Eleanor C. Kumlehn passed away at home surrounded by her family. She is the beloved wife of Charles W. Kumlehn, Jr.; devoted mother of Brian Raymond, Susan Francis, Debra Forest, and Charles B. Kumlehn; also survived by 2 granddaughters and 2 great granddaughters.
Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Thursday 10 AM to 12 PM where the funeral service will begin at 12 PM. Interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery.