Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Calvert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Calvert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Calvert Notice
On December 14, 2019 Eleanor T. Calvert (nee Gaither) passed away peacefully. She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn M. Calvert Sr. She is survived by her children Glenn Jr, James and wife Sheri, Theresa and husband William Bender, Kenneth and wife Karyn. She had 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Harry, Norman, Thomas, Robert and Ross Gaither, Eileen Mitcheltree and Diane Myers. Eleanor was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, crocheting and playing on her Kindle.

Please inquire from the family regarding memorial arrangements. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Autism Association, MyAutism.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -