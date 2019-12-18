|
On December 14, 2019 Eleanor T. Calvert (nee Gaither) passed away peacefully. She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn M. Calvert Sr. She is survived by her children Glenn Jr, James and wife Sheri, Theresa and husband William Bender, Kenneth and wife Karyn. She had 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Harry, Norman, Thomas, Robert and Ross Gaither, Eileen Mitcheltree and Diane Myers. Eleanor was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, crocheting and playing on her Kindle.
Please inquire from the family regarding memorial arrangements. The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Autism Association, MyAutism.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019