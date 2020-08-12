1/
Eleanor Carpenter Conkwright
Eleanor died August 5, peacefully in her room at Edenwald, a retirement community in Towson, MD. She was three days shy of her 90th birthday. She was born in Baltimore, the daughter of George and Margaret LeBrun. She was the youngest of three children. Her brother, Roy and sister Peggy are both deceased. She grew up in the house in Patterson Park while George was Commissioner of Parks for Baltimore City. She married Oliver Carpenter, lived in Manhasset, NY, and raised two children. After being widowed, she married Robert Conkwright and lived in Towson for many years. Ellie and Bob moved into Edenwald about 11 years ago. Bob died in September of 2019.

Ellie was an avid tennis player and continued playing through her 70s. She enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her two children, Todd LeBrun Carpenter of Fredrick, MD, and Courtney Carpenter Bruno of Towson, as well as five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2020.
