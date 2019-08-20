|
|
On August 17, 2019, Eleanor E. Craig (nee Arnick); beloved wife of the late Edward C. Craig. Devoted mother of Edward L. Craig and Maureen C. Matteo and her husband Dennis. Cherished grandmother of Sera N. Matteo-Boring and her husband Erik, Giullia E. Matteo and Andrew J. Matteo. Dear great grandmother of Vincent, Salvatore, Andrew, Anthony and Adrian. Loving daughter of the late John Arnick and the late Josephine Galliard Arnick. Dear sister of the late John S. Arnick and his surviving wife Joanne.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rita Catholic Church (Dunmanway at Dunglow Road) on Wednesday, at 12Noon. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass from 11AM until 12Noon at the Church. Entombment to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to St. Rita's Catholic Church c/o 6736 Youngstown Ave. Baltimore, MD 21222 or to the Northpoint Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library 320 York Road Towson, MD 21204 (410-887-6196) www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019