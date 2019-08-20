Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Rita Catholic Church
Dunmanway at Dunglow Road
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Rita Catholic Church
Dunmanway at Dunglow Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Craig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Craig Notice
On August 17, 2019, Eleanor E. Craig (nee Arnick); beloved wife of the late Edward C. Craig. Devoted mother of Edward L. Craig and Maureen C. Matteo and her husband Dennis. Cherished grandmother of Sera N. Matteo-Boring and her husband Erik, Giullia E. Matteo and Andrew J. Matteo. Dear great grandmother of Vincent, Salvatore, Andrew, Anthony and Adrian. Loving daughter of the late John Arnick and the late Josephine Galliard Arnick. Dear sister of the late John S. Arnick and his surviving wife Joanne.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Rita Catholic Church (Dunmanway at Dunglow Road) on Wednesday, at 12Noon. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass from 11AM until 12Noon at the Church. Entombment to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to St. Rita's Catholic Church c/o 6736 Youngstown Ave. Baltimore, MD 21222 or to the Northpoint Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library 320 York Road Towson, MD 21204 (410-887-6196) www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.