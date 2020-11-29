On November 27, 2020 Eleanor F. Colandrea passed away. She was the beloved daughter of the late Antonio and Liberata Colandrea; dear sister of Sophie Cline and the late Mary Schmitt; cherished aunt of Anthony Cline, Deborah Kennedy, and the late Dennis Cline; loving great-aunt of Corey Cline, Andrea Cline, and the late Christopher Cline; loving great-great-aunt of Ryder Cline.
Due to Covid restrictions services will be private. Interment will be at Baltimore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make memorial contributions in Eleanor's name to the Alzheimer's Association
