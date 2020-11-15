On November 6 2020, Eleanor Faye Bruns (formerly Eleanor Lytwynec) passed away at the Ridgeway Manor Nursing Home in Catonsville MD. She was born Eleanor Faye Gaass on January 10, 1937 in Pella, Iowa where she was known as "Duke" by her family and friends. She was an avid golfer and never lost her love of her hometown.



Preceding her in death was her husband of 23 years John Reeve Bruns of Towson MD who sadly passed away in 2015, and her granddaughter Megan Elaine Lytwynec of Catonsville MD who tragically passed away in 2018.



Eleanor is survived by her 4 sons; John Lytwynec and his wife Sharon of Galena MD, Daniel Lytwynec of Catonsville MD, David Lytwynec of Halethorpe MD, and Steven Lytwynec of Catonsville MD. Eleanor also left behind four grandchildren; Kyle Lytwynec of Wilmington DE and his wife Heather, Kendall DeNarie of Blue Bell PA and her husband Matt, Juliana Lytwynec of Reisterstown MD, and William Lytwynec of Reisterstown MD. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Aidan and Emma Lytwynec and Ellie and Logan DeNarie.



Eleanor will be interred at St. John's Cemetery in Ellicott City, MD on Saturday November 21 at 11AM where there will be a private service. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service may be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you consider making a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or other similar organization.



