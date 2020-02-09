Home

On February 7, 2020, Eleanor M. Ferguson (nee Davis) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Earl Bernard Ferguson; devoted mother of Carol Raab, Robert Ferguson and his wife Terry, David Ferguson and his wife Chris, and Pat Lanham and her husband Mike; loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; dear sister of the late Ruth Maus and Helen Gribbin. Eleanor is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air, MD 21014, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, at 11am, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Highview Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020
