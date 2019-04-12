Home

POWERED BY

Services
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Fowble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Fowble

Notice Condolences Flowers

Eleanor Fowble Notice
On April 10, 2019, Eleanor (Dressler) Fowble, of Ellicott City, beloved wife of the late James Fowble, cherished mother of Wayne Fowble, Kenneth Fowble and his wife Jocelyn, and William Fowble, loving grandmother of Jennifer Fowble Martinez, Ian Fowble, Amanda Fowble, and Jessie Fowble, dear great grandmother of Max Martinez, Samuel Martinez and Gemma Fowble. Ms. Fowble was predeceased by her parents Max and Anna Marie (Gruel) Dresler and brother Ernest Dresler.Friends may call at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Monday April 15, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ms. Fowble's name to Shangri- La Assisted Living, 4475 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now