|
|
On April 10, 2019, Eleanor (Dressler) Fowble, of Ellicott City, beloved wife of the late James Fowble, cherished mother of Wayne Fowble, Kenneth Fowble and his wife Jocelyn, and William Fowble, loving grandmother of Jennifer Fowble Martinez, Ian Fowble, Amanda Fowble, and Jessie Fowble, dear great grandmother of Max Martinez, Samuel Martinez and Gemma Fowble. Ms. Fowble was predeceased by her parents Max and Anna Marie (Gruel) Dresler and brother Ernest Dresler.Friends may call at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Monday April 15, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ms. Fowble's name to Shangri- La Assisted Living, 4475 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019