Eleanor Handley Clark Horak
Eleanor Horak passed away August 26, 2020 of natural causes. She was born January 16, 1925 in Baltimore to Anna Johanna (Genevieve) Etzel and John F. Handley Sr and attended the Institute of Notre Dame here. Eleanor worked at Glenn L. Martin Aircraft and the Social Security Administration, places where she met both of her husbands, James J. Clark (Clairton, PA) and Gordon E. Horak of Baltimore. She was an avid traveler, hiker, energetic holistic health advocate and proud Democrat. Eleanor is predeceased by her two husbands, her brother John F. Handley Jr and her stepdaughter Lynn Horak. She is survived by her son Dennis Clark and his wife Madeline of Truro, MA, her son Jim, and her daughter Patricia and her husband Tim. She is also survived by her stepson Scott Horak and grandchildren Casey, Morgan, James and Finn, and great grandsons Salem and Rex. Celebration of life plans to follow. For online condolences visit https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/baltimoresun/

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 22, 2020.
