Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church
6410 Amherst Avenue
Service
Following Services
Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church
6410 Amherst Avenue
Columbia, MD
Eleanor J. Rickert Notice
On January 27, 2020, ELEANOR J. RICKERT (nee Little), beloved wife of the late Willis H. Rickert, Jr.; devoted mother of Craig A. Rickert (Frances); loving grandmother of Lynn and Chloe Rickert. Also survived by dear friends and an extended family that she loved so much. Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1 at Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church, 6410 Amherst Avenue, Columbia, MD from 10 to 11:30 AM, immediately followed by a service. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Christ Memorial Presbyterian Church or the Charlestown Benevolent Care Fund. Online condolences may be made at

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
