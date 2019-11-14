Home

Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
View Map
On November 11, 2019 Eleanor Marie Kahl (nee: Jasek) beloved wife of Salvatore Anthony Kahl Sr. Devoted mother of Salvatore A. Kahl Jr. and his wife Diana, Paul Kahl and his wife Michelle. Dear sister to Catherine Hooley, Patricia Fox, the late Florence Bruni, Evelyn Clark, and Edward Flynn Jr. Loving grandmother to Rebekah, Evan and Allison Kahl. Dear daughter of the late Edward and Bertha.

Visitation Friday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Services Saturday 10 am. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 14, 2019
