Eleanor LeSueur "Elle" Cook, 85, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, died peacefully in her home on February 25. She was the wife of John Miller "Jack" Cook until his death in 1998. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 23, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Wilmar and Juliet (Smith) LeSueur. Elle graduated from the Roland Park Country School in Baltimore and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Hollins College in Roanoke, Virginia. She studied piano at the Peabody Institute in Baltimore as a child. She made her debut at the Baltimore Bachelors' Cotillion. Elle enjoyed working at the Moravian Bookshop for many years after she and her husband moved to Bethlehem in 1979 and remained there until her retirement in 2006. She was a member of the Saucon Valley Country Club and Grace Church Bethlehem. Elle was a dedicated bridge player who enjoyed playing with several bridge groups. She was an avid reader and belonged to numerous book clubs. She was an enthusiastic bowler. Elle joined a neighborhood Bible study group upon arriving in Bethlehem and cherished the friendships formed there.She is survived by three daughters: Juliet Cook Glennon (Bernard Bailey) of New York City, Emily Vadasz (Thomas) of Bethlehem and Rebecca Goodrich (Brett) of Baltimore. She also leaves behind four grandsons, Benjamin, Harry, William and John. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, John Trexler Cook and a sister, Juliet LeSueur Weber.A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, in Grace Church Bethlehem, 521 E. Locust Street, Bethlehem. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem.Memorial donations may be sent to St. Luke's Hospice, c/o Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019