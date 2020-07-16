1/
Eleanor Lichtman
On July 15, 2020, at age 84, Eleanor Shirley Lichtman (nee Pierce) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. Eleanor is survived by her husband Albert, and her children, Ina Sirkis (Wally Kleid), Glenn (Jan) Lichtman, Stephanie (David) Citron, and Bonnie Davies; grandchildren, Steven Sirkis, Erica (Micah) Zimmerman, Sherri Lichtman, Scott Lichtman, Jennifer (Mike) Lurie, Lindsey Citron (Bradley Herbig), and Daniel Citron; and great grandchildren: Judah and Talia Zimmerman, and Issac and Elijah Lurie. The family is especially grateful to her aide, Cheryl Clarke.

Due to Covid, funeral services, on Thursday July 16, are private and there will be no Shiva. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be made to charitable organization of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
