Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Chapel at OakCrest Village
Parkville, MD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel at OakCrest Village,
Parkville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Lusas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Lusas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Lusas Notice
Eleanor "Ellie" Lusas (nee Agnoni), 88 passed away November 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Lusas. Loving mother of Rosanne DiFonzo (Mario), Fran (Lorraine) and Karen. Sister of Rosemarie. Cherished Grammy of Nick (Maddy), Tony (Nicole), Monica (Andrew), Amanda (Justin) and Gregg. Great-Grammy of Mercedes and Kylian. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Chapel at OakCrest Village, Parkville, MD.

Family will receive guests at 10:30 am followed by Mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Oak Crest Resident Care Fund, 8810 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -