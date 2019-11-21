|
Eleanor "Ellie" Lusas (nee Agnoni), 88 passed away November 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Lusas. Loving mother of Rosanne DiFonzo (Mario), Fran (Lorraine) and Karen. Sister of Rosemarie. Cherished Grammy of Nick (Maddy), Tony (Nicole), Monica (Andrew), Amanda (Justin) and Gregg. Great-Grammy of Mercedes and Kylian. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Chapel at OakCrest Village, Parkville, MD.
Family will receive guests at 10:30 am followed by Mass at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Oak Crest Resident Care Fund, 8810 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 21, 2019