Eleanor M. Gurley
On September 3, 2020, Eleanor Mekolon Gurley, beloved wife of the late Billy Welch and Rayford Gurley; devoted mother of Diane Wos and her husband Edward, Denise Szymanski and her husband Thomas, Phyllis Rogers and her husband Danny and the late William Welch and Nora Schleicher; loving grandmother of Beth, Kimberly, Danielle, Edward, Jennifer, April, Thomas and Joseph; dear sister of Lillian Collier; also survived by nineteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc., 7922 Wise Ave. on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 AM. Entombment, Gardens of Faith Cemetery. Face masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
SEP
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
SEP
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. - Dundalk
Memories & Condolences
