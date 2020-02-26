|
Eleanor Mae Lenane, age 71, of Street, Maryland, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center, Havre de Grace Maryland. Born in Havre de Grace, she was the daughter of the late Mortimer V. Lenane II and Myrtle Sheppard Lenane.
Eleanor attended Havre de Grace School for Special Needs and worked with the Northern Maryland Association For Retarded Citizens for more than 40 years. Eleanor's mother was an original member of the committee to establish NMARC, In Harford County.
Eleanor enjoyed playing basketball, bowling, Bocce ball and dancing. She was an accomplished artist and took art courses at Harford Community College. She had several showings of her art at the American Visionary Arts Museum, in Baltimore, MD. Eleanor is survived by her brothers, Mortimer V. Lenane (Antonia) Columbia, MD, T. Patrick Lenane (Judith) of Street, MD, and sister Kathryn Lenane Smith (Raymond) of Street and Port Orange, FL. She is also survived by one niece, Emil Lenane of Baltimore, MD, and five nephews: Brad Lenane of Golden, CO, Kevin Lenane (Fran) of Ketcum, ID, M. Gregg Lenane, of Street, MD, Raymond Smith (Stephanie) of Red Bank, NJ, and Thomas Smith (Terri) of Street, MD.
She is also survived by seven great nieces, nephews and two great-great nieces.
Services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020