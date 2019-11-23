Home

Grace United Methodist Church
5407 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Eleanor Megraw Notice
Eleanor Elizabeth Megraw, who taught forty years at Roland Park Country School, died the 21st of November 2019 at the Gilchrist Center. She was 95. Ms. Megraw was the daughter of William Megraw, former Water Engineer for Baltimore City, and Mary Ward Megraw, who for many years taught piano at their home in Homeland. Eleanor was one of her mother's many pupils, and until her death she continued to play the hymns for the Sunday Services at Edenwald. Ms. Megraw graduated from Eastern High School and in 1945 from Goucher College. She loved teaching the early grades at Roland Park Country School and felt that third grade was the ideal grade to teach. She was particularly interested in teaching poetry, social studies, and creative dramatics. For over seventy years Ms. Megraw was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. For twenty years she served as Head of the Altar Guild and for ten years was president of the United Methodist Women. Her move to Edenwald in 1996 was a happy one. She loved her job as head of The Welcoming Committee. There are no survivors.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11am on November 27th at Grace United Methodist Church 5407 N. Charles Street. If desired memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church,

www.graceunitedmethodist.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 23, 2019
