Eleanor P. BANGE
On June 28,2020 Eleanor Piersol Bange passed away. She is the devoted wife of the late George Bange, Jr; cherished mother of Joanne Bange and George Bange III and his wife Karen.

A Private family burial will be in Fairview cemetery. Memorial Services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers , donations may be made in Eleanor's honor to Clynmalira United Methodist Church, 2920 Stockton Rd, Phoenix, MD 21131. A guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
June 30, 2020
Eleanor was a wonderful woman who cared for my uncle, Robert, for many years. She will be greatly missed. So sorry for your loss Joanne and George and family.
Cathy Lewis
Friend
