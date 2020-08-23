1/1
Eleanor P. Melvin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Pauline Melvin, of Aberdeen, MD, passed away on August 20, 2020. She was 73. Mrs. Melvin was born in Lewes, DE, to Joseph A. Melvin and Georgianne Fisher Rebel. She was the devoted wife of 54 years to Joseph A. Melvin, loving mother of Micki Todd and her husband Mike, grandmother of Jessica Todd, and sister of the late Levin James McGee, Jr. Mrs. Melvin owned and operated Melvin's Tire and Auto Service Inc., with her husband. She enjoyed working, bowling and being with her family. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 6-8 PM, and on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 11 AM until 12:00 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Monday. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens. Pastor Norman Obenshain will officiate. Contributions may be made in her memory to Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, Kaufman Cancer Center, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Zellman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
The cinder blocks to aid stepping over the fence were soon replaced by a gate and when Eleanor strode through, you could rest assure there would be good conversation and a warm smile.

I still remember the gift she gave me for college. It was desk clock with the world on it and a button for each time zone. She told me to go and see the world. The clock is long gone but the memory is still strong.
We miss you Ms. Eleanor. May you rest in heaven.

"Little Stevie Dawson"
Steve Dawson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved