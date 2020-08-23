Eleanor Pauline Melvin, of Aberdeen, MD, passed away on August 20, 2020. She was 73. Mrs. Melvin was born in Lewes, DE, to Joseph A. Melvin and Georgianne Fisher Rebel. She was the devoted wife of 54 years to Joseph A. Melvin, loving mother of Micki Todd and her husband Mike, grandmother of Jessica Todd, and sister of the late Levin James McGee, Jr. Mrs. Melvin owned and operated Melvin's Tire and Auto Service Inc., with her husband. She enjoyed working, bowling and being with her family. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, from 6-8 PM, and on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 11 AM until 12:00 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Monday. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens. Pastor Norman Obenshain will officiate. Contributions may be made in her memory to Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, Kaufman Cancer Center, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014.



