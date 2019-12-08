Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Thomas Church
232 St. Thomas Lane
Owings Mills, MD
Eleanor R. Riggs

Eleanor R. Riggs Notice
The family of Eleanor R. Riggs (nee Reifsnider) announces her passing at the age of 105 on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019. She was the widow of Richard Cromwell Riggs, who died in 1989. She is survived by her loving children Mary Riggs Wolfe, Richard Cromwell Riggs, Jr., Jane Riggs Garcia-Mansilla, and the late Eleanor Riggs Hopkins, as well as by eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in loving gratitude for her life on Wednesday, December 18 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Church, 232 St. Thomas Lane, Owings Mills, MD, 21117. Inurnment private. Arrangements by Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, Md. 21211.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019
