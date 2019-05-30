Home

Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
On May 28, 2019, Eleanor Ida Romadka left this world and entered into the arms of the Lord; Beloved wife of Robert Joseph Romadka; Devoted mother of Jean Romadka (Harry Fahl), Robert Romadka Jr (Cynthia Fortner), Mary Stephanie Ring (David Ring), and Leslie Kaminski (Robert Kaminski); Loving grandmother of Brandy Romadka, TJ Romadka (Whitney Romadka), Lindsay Welsh, Brandon Fahl (Ana Marquez), Robert Romadka III, Rene' Kaminski, RJ Kaminski, Catherine Kraft, Catherine Romadka-Fahl (Berntsen-Oybo) and Alex Kraft; God's gift to her great grandchildren, Mason Knott, Johnny Jones and Baby Eleanor Romadka, her namesake. She was also the loving mother of so many four legged babies over the years including her Mia. Eleanor Ida Romadka, lovingly known as "Ellie" will be deeply missed.Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Saturday, June 1st & Sunday, June 2nd from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. A Christian Wake service will be held on Sunday, June 2nd at 3 pm. Mass of Celebration will be held on Monday, June 3rd at 1 pm in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church 10003 Bird River Road, Middle River MD. Entombment Parkwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers please consider donating to:Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, The Catholic High School of Baltimore: Robert and Eleanor Romadka Endowment Fund, Our Lady of Mt Carmel School Scholarship Endowment Fund, Franklin Square Hospital Women's Auxiliary Fund,Community College of Baltimore County: Robert and Eleanor Romadka Family Endowment Scholarship Fund or Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center for Performing Arts. www.bruzdzinski.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 30 to June 2, 2019
