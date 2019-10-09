|
|
Eleanor Victoria (Koszoru) Little passed away on September 12, 2019 at Hart Heritage Estates in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Kingston, PA on September 26, 1923, she was just 14 days shy of her 96th birthday. She was the daughter of the late Emery and Theresa (Beregi) Koszoru and was the 10th of 15 children. She was a 1941 graduate of Luzerne High School in Luzerne, PA. She moved to Maryland in the early 1940's and worked for about one year as a waitress at the Edgewood Diner. She then got a job at Edgewood Arsenal working on the assembly line packing bombs for our troops fighting in World War II. It was on the assembly line that she met Augustus Z. Little who she married in November 1942. She and Gus lived in military housing in Edgewood where they raised two sons, Robert A. and David B. She continued working at Edgewood advancing to a position as a Procurement Analyst where she worked until her retirement in 1977. Both she and her husband were active with the Cub Scouts and the Boy Scouts when their boys were young. They moved to a new home on Lee Way in Bel Air in 1959, living there until they remodeled the Susquehanna Hall School House in Whiteford, MD converting it to apartments. They lived in the school house for several years and then they moved back to their home on Lee Way to be closer to family and doctors. Eleanor and Gus enjoyed travelling and she often said that she had to have some gypsy in her because she just loved to travel. Gus and Eleanor made trips every year visiting her sisters and brothers who lived up and down the east coast, from Vermont to Florida and all states in between. When their sons were grown and out on their own, they began taking trips to foreign countries. Their last big trip together was to Hungary because Eleanor had always wanted to visit the country from which her parents immigrated. She was very proud of her Hungarian ancestry and she thoroughly enjoyed that trip. Eleanor loved telling stories and she told family about the wonderful trips they took, but her favorite stories that she repeated many times over were about her sisters and brothers and the years they lived on a farm in Dallas, PA. Her granddaughter-in-law, Kim, encouraged her to write all those stories down. Kim then took all those pages that Eleanor wrote and created a beautiful book for her. The book has a page with a picture and a story written by Eleanor about each of her brothers and sisters. She loved that book and thoroughly enjoyed showing it to family members at the last Koszoru Family Reunion that she attended in June of 2018. She cherished that book and showed it to all who visited her.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband, Augustus Z. Little, who died in June 2015, and 13 of her siblings. She is survived by her sisters Ruth Koszoru Heroy of Connecticut and Margaret Koszoru Johnson of Bel Air, MD; son Robert A. and wife Carol of Joppa, MD, their sons Keith R. and wife, Kimberly of Colstrip, MT, and Kenneth D. and wife Melinda of Abingdon, MD. She is also survived by her son David B. of Gibsonville, NC. and his children: Michael L. of Gibsonville, NC; Zachary L. and wife Erika of Graham, NC, and Erin V. of Clemmons, NC. She is also survived by great-granddaughters Jennifer and Isobel and great-grandsons Nolan and Logan. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins scattered around the United States.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hart Heritage Estates for all the kindness they showed to Eleanor over the past years. She always said that everyone treated her so well and were so thoughtful. She enjoyed different activities at the facility, but bingo was her favorite pastime and we called her the Bingo Queen. She just loved winning at bingo. The family also thanks Hospice for their dedication and care in her last days.
The family would appreciate memorial contributions to Tabernacle Church & Cemetery Association, C/O Mary Margaret Ritchie, 2213 N. Tabernacle Road, Whiteford, MD 21160.
Arrangements were under the direction of Harkins Funeral Home in Delta, PA. Interment will be in Tabernacle Cemetery in Whiteford, MD at a future date and will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 9, 2019