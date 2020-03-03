|
On March 1st, 2020 Eleanora Florence Frost; Beloved wife of the late Louis R. Frost; Loving Aunt of Carly D. Addington, Charles J. Novak, Kathleen E. Myers and the late Grace M. Novak. Also survived by many loving family and friends.
Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Wednesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral service on Thursday at 10:30 am in St. Clare Church 714 Myrth Avenue Essex, Maryland 21221. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2020