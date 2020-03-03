Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Clare Church
714 Myrth Avenue
Essex, MD
View Map

Eleanora Frost

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanora Frost Notice
On March 1st, 2020 Eleanora Florence Frost; Beloved wife of the late Louis R. Frost; Loving Aunt of Carly D. Addington, Charles J. Novak, Kathleen E. Myers and the late Grace M. Novak. Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A. at 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Wednesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral service on Thursday at 10:30 am in St. Clare Church 714 Myrth Avenue Essex, Maryland 21221. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanora's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -