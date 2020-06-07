Eleanora Lee Helkowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 4, 2020, Eleanora Lee Helkowski, age 92 passed away peacefully. She was the loving wife of the late Anthony A. Helkowski; devoted mother of Richard Anthony Helkowski and Jeffrey Lee Helkowski; cherished grandmother of Christopher Anthony, Evan Anthony, Michael Stuart, Taylor Lee and Lauren Marie.

Family and friends may honor and celebrate Ellie's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home Parkville- 8800 Harford Road on Tuesday, 10:00 AM-12:00PM with a prayer service at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Prayer Service
12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Parkville
8800 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-9444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved