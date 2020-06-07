On June 4, 2020, Eleanora Lee Helkowski, age 92 passed away peacefully. She was the loving wife of the late Anthony A. Helkowski; devoted mother of Richard Anthony Helkowski and Jeffrey Lee Helkowski; cherished grandmother of Christopher Anthony, Evan Anthony, Michael Stuart, Taylor Lee and Lauren Marie.
Family and friends may honor and celebrate Ellie's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home Parkville- 8800 Harford Road on Tuesday, 10:00 AM-12:00PM with a prayer service at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.