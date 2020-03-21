|
|
Eli Ted Hanover passed away on August 19, 1975 at the age of 54, beloved husband of Frances Hanover (nee Michaelson); loving father of Larry Lee Hanover, Gail Ann Shane, Jacqueline Iris Hanover, Deborah Arlene Hanover, Louis Todd Hanover, Linda Renee Hanover, Lee Beth Hanover, Brian Jason Hanover and Andrew Michael Hanover; devoted brother of Bernard Hanover, Mickey Mummert, Cecelia Trail, Irving Hanover and the late Bessie Lipsitz; son of Ella and the late Louis Hanover.
Funeral services were held on August 30, 1975 at 3 pm. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel. Please omit flowers, contributions can be directed to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020