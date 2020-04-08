Home

Eli Velder, who touched many lives and will be missed, passed away on April 6, 2020 at the age of 94. He was predeceased by his first wife, Jane Velder (nee Kasper) and his second wife, Zahava Velder (nee Brand); daughter, Deena Lowenberg (nee Pearl); brother, Milton "Manny" Velder, and parents, Abraham and Rose Velder. Eli is survived by his children, Ruth Velder (Gary Cohen), David Velder (Jill Zorn-Velder), Jonathan "Yona" (Judy) Pearl; son-in-law, Jonathan Lowenberg, grandchildren, Rebecca Velder, Jason Velder, Yali Lowenberg, Zevi Lowenberg, Ayellet Pearl, Aiton Pearl, and Noam Pearl.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Eli Velder Book Scholarship Fund, Goucher College, 1021 Dulaney Valley Road, Baltimore, MD 21204 or the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
