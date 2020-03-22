|
Elinor Cahn (nee Bonwit) of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 94. She is survived by her children Charles M. Cahn III (Barbara Fesser), Deborah (George) Carroll and James D. (Cynthia) Cahn; grandchildren Virginia Carroll and her finance Theodore Shusterman, Lois (James) Hogue, Jennifer Cahn-Vitrano (Brian), Matthew D. Cahn and Elizabeth L. Cahn; also survived by three loving great grandchildren. Elinor is predeceased by her husband Charles M. Cahn Jr, siblings Willard Bonwit and Theodore Bonwit and her parents Leona Frank Breitstein and Ralph Bonwit.
Funeral services are private.
