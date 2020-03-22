Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor Cahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor Cahn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elinor Cahn Notice
Elinor Cahn (nee Bonwit) of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the age of 94. She is survived by her children Charles M. Cahn III (Barbara Fesser), Deborah (George) Carroll and James D. (Cynthia) Cahn; grandchildren Virginia Carroll and her finance Theodore Shusterman, Lois (James) Hogue, Jennifer Cahn-Vitrano (Brian), Matthew D. Cahn and Elizabeth L. Cahn; also survived by three loving great grandchildren. Elinor is predeceased by her husband Charles M. Cahn Jr, siblings Willard Bonwit and Theodore Bonwit and her parents Leona Frank Breitstein and Ralph Bonwit.

Funeral services are private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elinor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -