Elinor H. MacFarlane, 94 of Laurel, MD formerly of Berkeley Heights, NJ passed away June 24, 2020. She was born in 1926 to Edwin F. Pfeifer and Helen Mast Pfeifer in Newark, NJ and grew up in Maplewood, NJ. Elinor was a member of Crossway Christian Church, Spencerville, MD. She retired from Sealfons Department Store, Summit, NJ after 30 years. She enjoyed playing cards and games, reading, going for rides in the country areas of NJ and vacationing with her family. She is survived by her two daughters, Jan Bennett and Daryl Davis (John), four grandchildren, Jason Bennett (Stephanie), Lindsay Borkowski (Dave), Skyler and Evan Davis, two great grandchildren, Violet and Emerson Borkowski, her brother and sister-in-law, Walter E. Pfeifer and June Z. Pfeifer and two nieces, Lynda Sexton and Lonna Pfeifer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Clyde H. MacFarlane. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Crossway Christian Church, 2100 Spencerville Rd., Spencerville, MD
A celebration of Elinor's life will follow at a later time. Online condolences can be made at www.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com