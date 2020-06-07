Elinor Halligan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elinor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elinor Grieg Halligan passed away on May 6, 2020 in Baltimore, MD. She was born on June 7, 1930 in New York City to Joseph and Sophie Grieg. Today we celebrate what would have been her 90th birthday.

In 1949, Elinor married Arthur J. Halligan, a soldier and classmate at Pace University in Manhattan. She graduated in 1951, the first in her family to matriculate from college. She later received an M.A. in Education from Towson University.

The couple and their children, Susan and Michael, made a home on U.S. military bases, both domestic and abroad, including Ft. Holabird in Baltimore. The family moved to Lagos, Nigeria in 1966 for two years, where Colonel Halligan served as a Military Attaché to the U.S. Embassy.

Elinor was a rarity in the 1960s: a full-time working mother. She was an advertising executive at RW Donnelly, before becoming a teacher for the Baltimore County School system. She taught fourth and fifth grade at Grange Elementary School for 42 years and had the pleasure of teaching multi-generations of students in the Dundalk community. After the death of her husband in 1988, Elinor lived for many years in Timonium.

In 2013, Elinor moved to Springwell Senior Living in Mt. Washington and resided there until her death. In addition to her daughter and son, she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carol, and her beloved granddaughters, Caelin and Amy. She will be interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery later this summer. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) and America's VetDogs (vetdogs.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
18 entries
June 5, 2020
I remember haw beautiful and classy she was. I attended Grange with Michael. R.I.P. sweet lady. Condolences to the family.
Laurie Thornton
Student
June 4, 2020
Oh my goodness. I loved her. She didnt let you get away with nothing. She loved her makeup and I always thought she smelled so good. RIP Mrs.Halligan
Patty Wilson Szewczyk
Student
June 4, 2020
Mrs. Halligan was my teacher in the 1960s at Grange Elementary School in Dundalk and I just loved her and wanted to be just like her. She was a lovely and classic lady.
Belinda Smith
Student
June 4, 2020
I became friends with Susan while attending Grange Elementary.
Mrs. Halligan was not my teacher but was well liked by her students.
I remember she was always impeccably dressed and poised. She was very nice. May she be at peace. Condolences to her family.
Kathy Hildebrandt Harry
Friend
June 4, 2020
I remember Mrs. Halligan well. She was my fifth grade teacher at Grange Elementary school in 79 -80. My parents kept me out of school one day and she said as long as it was educational then it was OK. She was a strict teacher but everyone loved her. RIP Mrs. Halligan.
Laura Miller
Student
June 4, 2020
I remember Mrs. Halligan well. I was in her 5th grade class at Grange Elementary in 79-80. My parents kept me out of school one day for a day trip to Pennsylvania and Mrs Halligan said as long at it was educational she was okay with it. She was a great teacher. RIP Mrs. Halligan.
Laura Miller
Student
June 4, 2020
I remember her well she was my 5th grade teacher. Great educator. All of us remember her.
Deborah Economides
Student
June 4, 2020
You were the reason I got in shape when it came to schooling. You kept it serious, kept my focused and organized! I learned the most I ever have with you in 5th grade. May you Rest In Peace.
Sarah Robinson
Student
June 3, 2020
You were an amazing teacher. I am so glad I was able to spend my 5th rade year with you. You will be greatly missed.
Nicole Kruger
Student
June 3, 2020
Mrs. Halligan was a very special teacher in my life, one of those that could be considered formative to the person I am today. When I had her in 4th and 5th grade, she was larger than life. I last saw her when I was home on break after my first year of college. She was getting ready to retire that year. I helped her to carry some boxes to her car. She didnt even reach my shoulder in height I felt like a giant. But she still had that same sass I remembered. What is stuff? She would ask us. Be descriptive in all you say and do. I think of her so often. Elinor Halligan was one of the greatest teachers I ever had. RIP, dear lady. ❤❤
Lauren Kuta
Student
June 3, 2020
Great teacher.
James Samm
Student
June 3, 2020
susan and Michael
Deepest sympathies on the passing of your mother❤ Had I known she lived in Timonium I wouldve contacted her because I lived there also. Growing up in the neighborhood I always respected your dad because he was military and your mother was always such a pretty woman inside and out. Regards, Pam (Burgess)
Pam marquess
Friend
June 3, 2020
Mrs. Halligan was an icon in our community for her effective teaching. My siblings and and cousins had her as a teacher. I cherish the love and compassion she shared behind the stern reputation. As a teacher I have sought to challenge and inspire others as she did for me.
Matt Corner
Student
June 3, 2020
Elinor and taught together at Grange Elementary for many years. She was kind, generous and loved. One Halloween, we dressed up as the characters from Gilligans Island. Of course, she was Mrs. Howell. I will treasure the memories we shared because she is unforgettable.
Ronda Janiski
Coworker
June 3, 2020
My father and I both had Mrs. Halligan. She was excellent teacher and one who always live on in our memories. Jayne, your mom Mrs. Heck, was also my teacher. I'm sorry to also hear she's no longer with us but I'm sure they're now sharing their Grange stories. R.I.P.
Angela Burgess Oetting
Student
June 3, 2020
She was a Wonderful teacher. Very strict, but the kids enjoyed her class.
Michele Miller
Student
June 3, 2020
Mrs. Haligan was well loved & oft feared in the halls of Grange Elementary School. My condolences to her family
June 3, 2020
Elinor and my mom Dottie Heck were friends since they taught at Grange together. I am sure they are now in heaven having lunch together and laughing . I am so sorry for you loss and praying for comfort at this time.
Jayne Heck Hackley
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved