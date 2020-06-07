Mrs. Halligan was a very special teacher in my life, one of those that could be considered formative to the person I am today. When I had her in 4th and 5th grade, she was larger than life. I last saw her when I was home on break after my first year of college. She was getting ready to retire that year. I helped her to carry some boxes to her car. She didnt even reach my shoulder in height I felt like a giant. But she still had that same sass I remembered. What is stuff? She would ask us. Be descriptive in all you say and do. I think of her so often. Elinor Halligan was one of the greatest teachers I ever had. RIP, dear lady. ❤❤

Lauren Kuta

Student