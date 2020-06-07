Elinor Grieg Halligan passed away on May 6, 2020 in Baltimore, MD. She was born on June 7, 1930 in New York City to Joseph and Sophie Grieg. Today we celebrate what would have been her 90th birthday.
In 1949, Elinor married Arthur J. Halligan, a soldier and classmate at Pace University in Manhattan. She graduated in 1951, the first in her family to matriculate from college. She later received an M.A. in Education from Towson University.
The couple and their children, Susan and Michael, made a home on U.S. military bases, both domestic and abroad, including Ft. Holabird in Baltimore. The family moved to Lagos, Nigeria in 1966 for two years, where Colonel Halligan served as a Military Attaché to the U.S. Embassy.
Elinor was a rarity in the 1960s: a full-time working mother. She was an advertising executive at RW Donnelly, before becoming a teacher for the Baltimore County School system. She taught fourth and fifth grade at Grange Elementary School for 42 years and had the pleasure of teaching multi-generations of students in the Dundalk community. After the death of her husband in 1988, Elinor lived for many years in Timonium.
In 2013, Elinor moved to Springwell Senior Living in Mt. Washington and resided there until her death. In addition to her daughter and son, she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carol, and her beloved granddaughters, Caelin and Amy. She will be interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery later this summer. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) and America's VetDogs (vetdogs.org).
In 1949, Elinor married Arthur J. Halligan, a soldier and classmate at Pace University in Manhattan. She graduated in 1951, the first in her family to matriculate from college. She later received an M.A. in Education from Towson University.
The couple and their children, Susan and Michael, made a home on U.S. military bases, both domestic and abroad, including Ft. Holabird in Baltimore. The family moved to Lagos, Nigeria in 1966 for two years, where Colonel Halligan served as a Military Attaché to the U.S. Embassy.
Elinor was a rarity in the 1960s: a full-time working mother. She was an advertising executive at RW Donnelly, before becoming a teacher for the Baltimore County School system. She taught fourth and fifth grade at Grange Elementary School for 42 years and had the pleasure of teaching multi-generations of students in the Dundalk community. After the death of her husband in 1988, Elinor lived for many years in Timonium.
In 2013, Elinor moved to Springwell Senior Living in Mt. Washington and resided there until her death. In addition to her daughter and son, she is survived by her daughter-in-law, Carol, and her beloved granddaughters, Caelin and Amy. She will be interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery later this summer. Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org) and America's VetDogs (vetdogs.org).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.