Elinor J. Manzitti, 94, of Cockeysville, MD passed away on April 29, 2020. Born October 15, 1925 in the Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Castellane and Teodolinda "Tillie" (D'Amato) Castellane and the loving wife of Fred Manzitti (deceased November 07, 2011). Elinor is survived by her two sons, Thomas Manzitti & Robert Manzitti; granddaughters, Bryanne Manzitti, Kathryn Manzitti and grandson USN LTJG Troy Manzitti; brother-in-law, Victor Friscia, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to the certain circumstances, services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Elinor Manzitti's memory to your favorite charity. A guest book is available at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.