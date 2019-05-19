Home

Dr. Elinor J. "Jo" McCrone

Dr. Elinor J. "Jo" McCrone Notice
On May 13, 2019 "Jo" was survived by her cousins Herbert H. Rowe and wife Patricia A. Rowe and Dr. William F. Martin III.The family reguests relatives and friends to visit the family owned Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 169 Riviera Drive on Thursday May 23, 2019 where a memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4 P.M. Memorial Service 4:00 P.M. Those who wish may make contributions to Baltimore County Community College Science Department. Visit Goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2019
