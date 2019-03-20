|
|
On March 18, 2019, Elinor (nee McDonnell), loving mother of Michael R. Smith, Ellen K. Beckstrom, Megan P. Nagey, Laura A. Driskill, Steven McD. Smith, and Jennifer R. Alterwitz; loving daughter of the late C. Austin and Kathryn E. McDonnell, loving sister of Dorothy Rodgers, C. Austin McDonnell Jr., and the late James E. McDonnell and Irene B. Greeley. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and was predeceased by grandson Ian McD. DriskillMemorial mass will be offered Saturday, 10AM, at St. Ignatius Church, 740 N. Calvert St., Baltimore, MD 21202. Interment private
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019