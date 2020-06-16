Elinor Merican
Elinor Merican, of Owings Mills, passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 97. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arthur Merican; sisters, Vivian Goldstein and Fay Slipakoff; and parents, Samuel and Celia Davis. Elinor is survived by her daughters, Linda Merican and Diane (Gilbert) Schwartzman; grandchildren, Beth (Lee) Thorp, Louis (Mallorie) Schwartzman, Allison Gordon, and Lisa Gordon; and great-grandchildren, Sammy Thorp, Elijah Thorp, Alexandra Schwartzman, and Eleanor Schwartzman.

Funeral services are graveside at Beth El Memorial Park. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208 or Miriam Lodge, c/o Jane Davis, 3415 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
