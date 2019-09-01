|
|
On August 30, 2019, ELINOR W. PROFFEN (nee Williamson), beloved wife of the late Charles H. Proffen, Jr.; devoted mother of Charlene Scrivner, Keith Proffen (Deleah), Craig Proffen (Cheryl), Cheryl Murphy (Wayne), and Evan Proffen (Mary); loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and adoring great-grandmother of 29 great-grandchildren. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Ellicott City, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10am at the Church of the Resurrection in Ellicott City, MD. Interment will follow the Mass at 11:45am at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Baltimore, MD. Elinor was a member of Newcombers and Sweet Adelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice in Westminster, MD. www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019