Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
410-465-2848
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
Ellicott City, MD
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:45 AM
Druid Ridge Cemetery
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elinor Proffen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor W. Proffen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elinor W. Proffen Notice
On August 30, 2019, ELINOR W. PROFFEN (nee Williamson), beloved wife of the late Charles H. Proffen, Jr.; devoted mother of Charlene Scrivner, Keith Proffen (Deleah), Craig Proffen (Cheryl), Cheryl Murphy (Wayne), and Evan Proffen (Mary); loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and adoring great-grandmother of 29 great-grandchildren. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Ellicott City, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10am at the Church of the Resurrection in Ellicott City, MD. Interment will follow the Mass at 11:45am at Druid Ridge Cemetery in Baltimore, MD. Elinor was a member of Newcombers and Sweet Adelines. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice in Westminster, MD. www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elinor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now