Elisa Marie Suders

Elisa Marie Suders, 57, of Dagsboro, DE, passed away on June 21, 2019, at home with her husband at her side.

Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Bertha Hebel and the late Harold Hebel. She graduated from Bel Air High School in 1979 and spent most of her life in Harford County, MD before moving to Delaware in the 1990s.

Elisa is survived by her loving husband David R. Suders, Jr., and her mother Bertha Hebel, loving caregiver during her extended battle with multiple sclerosis. She is also survived by three sisters, Linda Hebel of Dagsboro, Nancy Hebel of Annapolis, and Karen Steedman and her husband Richard of Frankford, David's parents David and Darlene Suders, David's son Adam and grandson Hunter, niece Heather Steedman, nephew Matthew Steedman, and great-nephews Colton and Beckett.

David gives special thanks to Jody, Kathleen and Lorraine of Delaware Hospice, angels on earth.

A celebration of Elisa's life is being planned for August.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Elisa's name to Grass Roots Rescue at 9 Circle Drive, Milton, DE 19968 or Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019
