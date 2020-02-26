|
|
Elisabeth E. Guerra of Aberdeen died Tuesday February 18 at Citizens Care Center, she was 83. Born in Goldbach/Aschaffenburg, Germany she was the daughter of the late Anna and Ignatz Ankenbrand.
Coming to this country at 19, adventuresome, practical and organized she dedicated her life to her family establishing home base in numerous countries and states in Europe and the USA. A retired bookkeeper she enjoyed travel, gardening, needlepoint and card games. An avid reader she was always up on current events and a trusted advisor.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years Nick Guerra US Army Ret, her son Robert Guerra US Navy Ret, daughter Rebecca Guerra, Delray Smith and two nieces in Germany.
A funeral service will be held at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home on Saturday, February 29, at 1:00pm followed by a visitation until 3:00pm. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://fisherhouse.org/, https://www.wwfs.org/, https://www.militaryfamily.org/donate-now/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020