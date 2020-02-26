Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elisabeth Guerra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisabeth E. Guerra


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elisabeth E. Guerra Notice
Elisabeth E. Guerra of Aberdeen died Tuesday February 18 at Citizens Care Center, she was 83. Born in Goldbach/Aschaffenburg, Germany she was the daughter of the late Anna and Ignatz Ankenbrand.

Coming to this country at 19, adventuresome, practical and organized she dedicated her life to her family establishing home base in numerous countries and states in Europe and the USA. A retired bookkeeper she enjoyed travel, gardening, needlepoint and card games. An avid reader she was always up on current events and a trusted advisor.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years Nick Guerra US Army Ret, her son Robert Guerra US Navy Ret, daughter Rebecca Guerra, Delray Smith and two nieces in Germany.

A funeral service will be held at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home on Saturday, February 29, at 1:00pm followed by a visitation until 3:00pm. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to https://fisherhouse.org/, https://www.wwfs.org/, https://www.militaryfamily.org/donate-now/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elisabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -