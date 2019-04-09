Home

Elisabeth Taplik "Elise" KIRBY Notice
Elisabeth "Elise" Taplik Kirby, 81, of Joppa, MD passed away on April 6, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 from 11am - 12pm at Trinity Lutheran Church, Joppa, MD with a service at 12 pm. Burial will take place in the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery. Contributions may be sent to these charities which were dear to her heart in honor of Elisabeth. They are: Ain M' Chitzah, 1812 G Pulaski Highway, Edgewood, MD 21040 or Helping Up Mission, 1029 E. Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21202 or Hope of the World Ministries, Jonathan Cahn Ministries, P.O. Box 1111,Lodi, N.J. 07644. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 9, 2019
