Elisabeth "Elise" Taplik Kirby, age 81, of Joppa, MD passed away on April 6, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Dreihacken, Germany, Elisabeth was the daughter of Josef and Julia (Maier) Taplik and wife of the late Howard Lee Kirby. She lived through WWII and was a survivor of war torn Germany. She worked as an RN at St. Joseph and Sinai Hospitals for many years and had a big heart for children. Her life passions were to serve Jesus, to share her faith with everyone she met and to support Israel which she loved with all of her heart. God and family were the most important things to her in life. She was a faithful Christian, a Messianic Jew, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, caregiver and nurse who was incredibly organized, meticulous and conscientious with everything she did.Mrs. Kirby is survived by her son, Thomas Michael Foley (Lisa Horsman); daughters, Karin A. Hultstrand (John Hultstrand) and Brigitte Boyle (John Boyle Jr.); grandchildren, Michael Foley, Alexander Meney, Christian Hultstrand and Carl Hultstrand; great-grandchild, Tucker Redding and by many loving family members from her beloved husband Howard Ellsworth Kirby's family.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at Trinity Lutheran Church in Joppa, MD on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. with services following at 12 p.m. Interment will take place at the Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.Those who desire may make a donation to: Ain M' Chitzah, 1812 G Pulaski Highway, Edgewood, MD 21040. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary