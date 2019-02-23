Elise Faisant Beacham, age 91, formerly of Queenstown, MD, passed away on February 20, 2019 at Oak Crest in Parkville, MD. The daughter of the late Joseph and Kathryn (Siegert) Faisant, Elise resided in Towson and Stoneleigh, attended Immaculate Conception and Towson Catholic schools. Elise was a dedicated employee in the Benefits department of the C&P Telephone Company for 40 years. Along with her husband Bud, Elise was a very active member of the Miles River Yacht Club and Power Squadron. She was a gracious, caring and elegant lady who welcomed and loved entertaining guests. Elise enjoyed reading, stitching needlepoint and watching hummingbirds, blue herons, and Canada geese from her home in Sportsman Hall. Elise is survived by her beloved sister Nannette Shockley and her husband Richard of Abingdon MD, sister-in-law Elizabeth Faisant of Pittsburgh PA, 29 nieces and nephews, many great nieces and nephews, and special to her heart the great-great nieces and nephews and close friends whom she cherished. In addition to her parents, Elise was predeceased by her husband, Albert "Bud" Beacham and by her siblings, Jeanne Gay, Joseph Faisant Jr., Suzanne Kourey and Stephanie Ludwig. The family will receive visitors at St. Stephen's Church in Kingsville, Saturday, March 2 starting at 8:15 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9. Officiating will be her nephew, Rev. G. Gregory Gay, C.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Rev. Gay's church, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 6212 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC 28214. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary