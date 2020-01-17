Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elise Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elise Marie Kennedy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elise Marie Kennedy Notice
Elise Marie Kennedy, age 88, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on January 14, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in Grandlose, Denmark she was the daughter of the late Mads and Anna (Figen) Hansen. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church as well as its Golden Age Club. She worked at Walmart in Abingdon for many years as a clerk. She loved to play BINGO, doing carpentry work, working in the garden and sewing. She would make doll beds and bedding for American Girl Dolls, take them to area markets and sell out every time.

Elise is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Kennedy and son, Michael Kennedy and his wife, Janet, of Ocean City.

Services will be private.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -