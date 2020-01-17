|
|
Elise Marie Kennedy, age 88, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on January 14, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in Grandlose, Denmark she was the daughter of the late Mads and Anna (Figen) Hansen. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church as well as its Golden Age Club. She worked at Walmart in Abingdon for many years as a clerk. She loved to play BINGO, doing carpentry work, working in the garden and sewing. She would make doll beds and bedding for American Girl Dolls, take them to area markets and sell out every time.
Elise is survived by her husband of 63 years, James Kennedy and son, Michael Kennedy and his wife, Janet, of Ocean City.
Services will be private.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020