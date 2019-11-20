Home

Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Patronage Mother of God Church
1260 Stevens Ave
Arbutus, MD
Elizabeth A. Bukszar

Elizabeth A. Bukszar Notice
On November 18, 2019, Elizabeth A. Bukszar (nee Vavreck), 96 years, passed on to heaven. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Bukszar; loving mother of Francis R. Bukszar (Deborah) and JoAnn T. Roach (Wayne); cherished sister of Albert Vavreck; dear grandmother of Robert Bukszar (Morgan), Brian Bukszar (Lauren), Jeffrey Roach (Carrie), and Rebecca Roach; She is also survived by 6 great-grandchildren, Adelle, Jillian, Henry, Jack, Aubrey, & Landon. Family & friends may gather at the family owned & operated Ambrose Funeral Home, Inc., 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Sunday, November 24 from 2-5 PM. A funeral service will be held at Patronage Mother of God Church, 1260 Stevens Ave, Arbutus, MD 21227 on Monday, November 25th at 11 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Marriottsville, MD. The family requests donations be made in Elizabeth's name to Longview Nursing Home (Resident Activities), 3332 Main St, Manchester, MD 21102.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
