Elizabeth (Betty) A. Johnson of Baldwin, MD died Feb. 3, 2019 at her home. She was 76. Ms. Johnson was born in Baltimore, MD and raised in the Upper Cross Roads area of Harford County. She was the daughter of the late Carl T. Johnson and Elsie Elizabeth (Blume) Johnson. She worked as a secretary (Office Automation) for 40 years at the Army Research Lab, APG, MD. She was a lifelong, active member for Fallston United Methodist Church. Her faith and her service to the church were very important to her. She loved spending time with family, especially her nieces and nephews. Ms. Johnson is survived by her brother, Tom Johnson, Jr. (Ruth), sisters, Judy French (Ralph) and Peggy Johnson, also cousins and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held at the Fallston United Methodist Church on Wed., Feb. 6, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Additional viewing will be held at the church on Thurs., Feb. 7, 2019 at 10:00am prior to the 11:00am service. Interment will take place in adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers those who desire may make donations to the Fallston United Methodist Church, 1509 Fallston Road, Fallston, MD 21047. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019