Elizabeth A. Pearce
1934 - 2020
On February 26, 2020, Elizabeth (Betty) Anne Pearce (nee Nicklas) went to be with the Lord. Born in 1934 in White Plains, New York, Betty graduated from Eastern High School in Baltimore Maryland in 1953. She attended and worshiped at Arlington Presbyterian Church as a teen. In 1957, she graduated from Western Maryland College with a degree in Sociology working for the city of Baltimore before having children and switching her focus to support roles in the church.

Dubbed the great communicator by one of her brothers, she strove to keep family and neighbors connected and cared for her aging parents Elsie I. and Dr. John M Nicklas, in-laws Erma M and James W Pearce and a dear family friend, Edna Rolker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Pearce, and her brothers, Wesley, Jack, Doug, Tom, and Gil Nicklas. She is survived by her children, Jim and Sharon Pearce, her daughter-in-law, Julia Pearce, her granddaughters, Holly Pearce and Alexandra Marín-Pearce, and her great granddaughter, Blakely Farmer.

For decades, Betty served her beloved Gaithersburg Presbyterian Church (GPC) family in Gaithersburg, Maryland. She selflessly devoted herself to the service of others by teaching the youth of the church, diligently listening to the needs of members then lifting up prayers for those needs to be met and lovingly greeting all comers who attended worship services at the front door of GPC. She was a spiritual mentor to many and shared God's love with us in special ways.

She will be buried in Lakeview Memorial Park in Eldersburg, MD alongside her husband and her parents-in-law.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2020.
