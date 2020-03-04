Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
120 W Pennsylvania Ave
Towson, MD
View Map

Elizabeth Amos

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Amos Notice
On March 2, 2020, Elizabeth Martin Amos, beloved wife of the late Clarence R. Amos; devoted mother of Ann Coughlin and her husband David, R. Jacques Amos, George M. Amos and his wife Patty, Ted T. Amos and his wife Deb, and Ken B. Amos and his wife Fabiola. Mrs. Amos is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Friday, March 6th, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A celebration of her life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 120 W Pennsylvania Ave, Towson, MD 21204, Saturday, March 7th, 11 AM. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Calvary Baptist Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -