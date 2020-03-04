|
On March 2, 2020, Elizabeth Martin Amos, beloved wife of the late Clarence R. Amos; devoted mother of Ann Coughlin and her husband David, R. Jacques Amos, George M. Amos and his wife Patty, Ted T. Amos and his wife Deb, and Ken B. Amos and his wife Fabiola. Mrs. Amos is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Friday, March 6th, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. A celebration of her life will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 120 W Pennsylvania Ave, Towson, MD 21204, Saturday, March 7th, 11 AM. Interment Druid Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Calvary Baptist Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020